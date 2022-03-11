The World Health Organization has advised Ukraine to destroy the bacterial laboratory

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Ukraine to destroy all government laboratories that store high-risk infectious diseases.

Biosecurity experts say the movement of Russian forces inside Ukraine and the bombing have increased the risk of the spread of pathogens in the laboratory.

Like many other countries, public health laboratories in Ukraine conduct research on ways to control dangerous diseases. They have also recently conducted research on Covid-19.

Safety practices are also part of the co-operation to prevent the spread of germs accidentally or intentionally from the laboratory, the message said.

“As part of this work, the WHO has advised the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and other responsible agencies to destroy high-risk laboratories to prevent the spread of the disease,” the WHO said.