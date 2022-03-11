World

The World Health Organization has advised Ukraine to destroy the bacterial laboratory

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 11 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Ukraine to destroy all government laboratories that store high-risk infectious diseases.

Biosecurity experts say the movement of Russian forces inside Ukraine and the bombing have increased the risk of the spread of pathogens in the laboratory.

Like many other countries, public health laboratories in Ukraine conduct research on ways to control dangerous diseases. They have also recently conducted research on Covid-19.

Safety practices are also part of the co-operation to prevent the spread of germs accidentally or intentionally from the laboratory, the message said.

“As part of this work, the WHO has advised the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and other responsible agencies to destroy high-risk laboratories to prevent the spread of the disease,” the WHO said.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 11 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Unknown benefits of eating banana

Unknown benefits of eating banana

3 hours ago

The bill was passed of ban Russian fuel by the US Congress

3 hours ago
Photo of Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, erupting hot lava and ash

Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, erupting hot lava and ash

3 hours ago
Photo of Ukraine leaves 2.5 million refugees in war

Ukraine leaves 2.5 million refugees in war

4 hours ago
Back to top button