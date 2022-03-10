The world’s largest hybrid power project

Thailand wants to emerge as a carbon-neutral country by 2050. To that end, the country is now moving towards environmentally friendly power generation. A huge solar panel project floating in a reservoir in northeastern Thailand is pointing to that. The Sirindhorn Dam project in the northeastern Thai province of Uban Ratchathani is already under discussion. News AFP.

The floating solar power project has solar panels spread over an area of ​​more than 620,000 square meters. It is basically a hybrid system, which converts sunlight into electricity during the day and generates hydroelectricity at night. Dam authorities call it the world’s largest floating water-solar project. The Thai authorities will implement 15 such projects by 2036.

Thailand has already stepped up efforts to get out of the use of fossil fuels. At last year’s COP28 climate conference in Glasgow, Thai Prime Minister Praut Chan-ocha called for carbon neutrality by 2050 and zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.