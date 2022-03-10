Then ready for the Tour of Flanders: Mathieu van der Poel will be back in action from March 22th

Wout van Aert will soon have a strong competitor in the Flemish spring. Because the comeback of arch-rival Mathieu van der Poel is now really imminent. The 27-year-old Dutchman seems to have finally got rid of his back problems and will resume on March 22 in the Italian Cycling Week Coppi-Bartali. The plan is to also ride Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders afterwards.

Sep Vanmarcke estimated it correctly two weeks ago, in a double interview with Tom Boonen for this newspaper. “I expect Mathieu van der Poel to be just fine against the Tour of Flanders.” ‘All right’, that of course remains to be seen. The fact is that Van der Poel has already put the Flemish Classic Monument back on his agenda. And that after a period full of doom and gloom. His last competition day now dates from December 27, 2021. He then turned in halfway through the World Cup cyclo-cross in Zolder. With persistent back pain. Retrolisthesis, as his tormentor was exactly called. An injury that strained the muscles in his lower back, resulting in a disc bulge. Only remedy: rest.

Van der Poel did that too. To build up again at the beginning of February. First at home, in his familiar environment. Be careful. “Patience is the key”, was the motto. But from February 10, it visibly crescendo in training. Van der Poel moved into Hotel SyncroSfera in Denia, where top athletes can simulate an altitude stimulus up to 4,500 meters above sea level in special rooms. And gradually increased his workload in the rolling Spanish landscape.