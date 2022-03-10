There are no black holes too close to Earth: research

Researchers have been researching for a long time whether black holes exist near the Earth. One group of researchers said there is a black hole, then another group of researchers said – no. A few months ago, in a research, scientists claimed that there is a black hole very close to the earth.

In a report published in National Geographic last Wednesday (March 2), researchers in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics referred to the HR-619 lightpoint as a black hole. Thomas Rivnas, chief executive of the Chile-based ESO in 2020, noted in his research paper that the news of a black hole as bright as a star in the sky was delightful and deserved a headline in the newspaper.

However, Julia Bodensteiner, a researcher at the Catholic University of Louvain, recently gave a different explanation. He says the HR-619 could be part of the binary system. Not a black hole. That means the black hole named HR-619 could not be found. News of Eon News.