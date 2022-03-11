There is no end to the quality of vinegar

Cooking and cleaning the kitchen

The use of vinegar in flavored foods and pickles is quite old, to enhance the taste of cooking, to eliminate the smell of fish and meat, to preserve food. Vinegar is used to enhance the taste and nutritional value of food.

Vinegar will also help in cleaning the kitchen. Clean the kitchen by mixing half a cup of vinegar in one liter of water. You can also use vinegar to remove odors from the oven. Take three parts water and one part vinegar in a cup. Heat it in the microwave oven for a while. That’s it! The same applies to lunch or tiffin boxes. Many times, as a result of daily use, it has a foul smell inside. Soak a piece of bread in vinegar and leave it overnight in the box. You will wake up in the morning and see the smell disappear! You can also use the same amount of water and vinegar to clean the fridge.

Vinegar can be a natural hair conditioner

You can keep a bottle of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) with shampoo in the corner of the bathroom. It is often seen that the chemicals used in the purchased conditioner are causing damage to your hair. In that case vinegar can take the place of conditioner. After shampooing, mix one teaspoon of vinegar in one mug of water. Wash your hair. The hair will be shiny.

To remove pen stains and rust

Such a scene is very ‘common’ if there are children at home. Elephants on the wall, horses, village views, parents, friends! The situation is such that there is no place to draw new pictures. Apply vinegar to remove pen stains from walls. Then rub with a cloth or sponge. The stain will go away. Suppose the scissors become rusty after not being used for a long time. Dip a soft cloth in white vinegar and wipe the scissors a few times, the rust will go away. Then wipe with a dry soft cloth.

For a healthy body

The use of apple cider vinegar (ACV) to lose weight is very old. ACV comes in handy to reduce the body’s cholesterol, to reduce the tendency to get hungry again and again. The dark honey-like color and light sour odor ACV contains a combination of cellulose and acetic acid, which helps reduce cholesterol levels in the body. Nutritionist Salma Parveen confirms that one to two teaspoons of ACV per day not only reduces weight, but also increases metabolism and provides antioxidants. It has a lot of fiber, which helps in reducing constipation. Reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure also reduces the risk of heart disease.

To prevent sunburn on the skin

This spring has brought heat. Sunburn or sunburn is a common problem on the face on hot days. There is no pair ACV to solve this problem. You can make a mixture of one cup of ACV, one cup of rose water, one cup of water and keep it in the fridge. Back home, apply on face, neck, hands and feet and air dry for one minute. Then gently rub with a soft cloth to clean.