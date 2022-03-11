‘There is no safe city here’

A member of the country’s parliament has said there are no “safe” cities after the attacks began in several cities.

According to the BBC, the MP named Inna Sabhasang made this comment in a tweet.

“For the past two weeks, we’ve rarely been able to get more than three hours of sleep a day,” he told the BBC. Of course we are terrified of our children’s lives, but we have nothing to do. We will not surrender, we will not allow them to occupy.

“No matter how terrible it is, we really have no choice but to fight and keep fighting.”

He says he does not believe Western sanctions against Russia are enough to stop Putin’s aggression.

“I urge the world to intervene, please intervene. Please don’t let them destroy our whole country and kill us all. We don’t deserve it at all.

“He will not stop. The world needs to realize this,” he said.

Russia has added several new cities to its attack list in the third week of a “comprehensive attack” on Ukraine on Friday. They attacked an airport and a jet engine factory in the northwestern city of Lutsk.

Russia has also claimed control of the strategically important city of Valnobakha, north of the besieged port city of Mariupol.