Theron was terrified of Tom Hardy on the set of Mad Max

Tom Hardy seemed to be a formidable threat to Charlize Theron during the shooting of the movie Mad Max; It was so strong that he needed extra security on the set.

That’s what Kyle Buchanan’s new book, Blood, Sweet and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, claims.

According to a report in the British newspaper The Guardian , Theron’s allegations of Tom Hardy’s “amateur behavior and aggression” surfaced during the shooting of George Miller’s 2015 blockbuster movie Mad Max: Fury Road.

However, the author comments that a more detailed picture of their animosity during the shooting of Mad Max in the desert of Namibia in 2015.

Tom Hardy was in the lead role of that seminar. Mel Gibson played the character in the original Mad Max trilogy. Theron plays Emperor Furiosa, a general in the villain Immortan Zor. In the movie, Furiosa rebels against her leader, joins Max’s party, and takes the young women to safety.

During a conversation with Buchanan, Theron and other crew members accused Hardy of unprofessional behavior. They said Hardy would come late to the set. Because of this the colleagues had to wait a long time.

Once Hardy was scheduled to arrive at the shooting set at 8 a.m., other crew members were also expected to be present. Among them was Theron, who at the time was a new mother. He used to leave the child in a nearby children’s home and go for shooting.

Hardy arrived on the set more than three hours late that day, despite a “special request” for the producer to come to the shooting on time. The whole time Theron was sitting in the same place, ready to give his shot of the shooting.

“He (Theron) really wanted to make a point,” said Mark Goelnichat, the film’s camera operator. He was so stunned that he did not even go to the bathroom. ”

When Hardy finally arrived, Theron asked Hardy, “How can you be so disrespectful to others?” And he says the producer should “pay a million dollars per minute to keep these crew seated.”

In response, Hardy rushed to Theron and said, “What did you say?”

Goelnicht said Hardy seemed very aggressive and Theron was “really under threat”.

“That was the turning point, because then he said, ‘I want someone to be safe on set.'”

“There was a situation where everything was out of control,” he said. It seemed like there would be some balance if there was a female producer, I didn’t really feel safe there.

“I don’t want to make any excuses about bad behavior, but it was a tough shoot. Now I see a very clear context of what actually happened. When we were doing the movie, we didn’t understand everything so clearly. I tried to survive, I was really scared.”

“You know a director wants to secure his set, but pressure is coming from above and the situation is getting out of hand,” Theron said. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.

“We could have done better there, if George had just been confident that no one was coming to shatter his movie dreams, just to mediate.”

The actress said that during the shooting of the movie in those few weeks, she came to a situation where she did not understand what was going to happen next.

“It simply came to our notice then. It’s a lot like walking on a thin layer of ice. ”

Director George Miller said incident upset him.

“Looking back, I think if I could do that shooting again, I’d be even more alert.”

Everyone in Buchanan’s book agrees that the tug-of-war between Theron and Hardy helped to create tension on the silver screen, but it was mainly for Hardy’s Guartumi.

Assistant cameraman Ricky Schamberg described Hardy as a “stingy man” and said Theron was the opposite. Second Assistant Director Samantha McGrady also described Theron as “one of the easiest people to mix with”.

The film’s editor, Jay Houston Young, said, “Don’t believe me! The two men hated each other. They didn’t even want to touch each other. They didn’t even want to look at each other, they didn’t even face each other until the camera was turned on. ”

Co-star Nicholas Holt loved the setting. According to him, it was a lot like this – “Suppose you go on summer vacation and the adults are arguing in front of the car.”

Theron says, “It was a horrible environment! We shouldn’t have done that, we should have done better. I agree to that. ”

Responding to the allegations, Hardy said: “From time to time we both had unusual pressures. She (Theron) needs a better, more experienced partner, the role I should have taken. In fact, some things cannot be hidden. I would love to think that I was getting older, that I was getting worse, that I could handle the situation now. ”

As the filming progresses, the relationship between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy becomes somewhat normal, and they become closer as the story of the film, Mark Goelnicht said.

At the 2016 Oscars, Miller’s Mad Max won awards in six categories. Another movie in this series is coming soon.