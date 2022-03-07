They have returned to the family thinking of their children

Aquaman actor Jason Mamoa has returned to actress Lisa Bonnet a month after the breakup. They started living in the same house again two weeks ago. Sources close to the two stars said that they have spent a lot of time behind each other. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities.

On January 12, Jason Mamoa announced his divorce from his wife. The 42-year-old Mamoa has gained immense popularity by starring in ‘Game of Thrones’. Lisa, 54, was nominee of Emmy Award for her role in The Cosby Show, an American TV show. The two have been in love since 2005. Then in 2016 they married each other. Thinking about the future of their 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old Nacoa-Wolf, the two have returned home. Their children are very happy for reunion with their parents.

‘We are feeling the pressure and change of this changing time. I can feel a change inside. Our family life is no exception. The feeling of being isolated is gradually increasing. I want to tell you, we are going to be separated. ‘ He also deleted the statement by posting it on his Instagram page. Mamoya wrote, ‘I am reporting the incident not because it is news. So that we can live our lives with dignity and honesty. The love between us will be everlasting. ‘

Lisa was married to musician Lenny Craviz in 197 before Jason. They ended that world in 1993.