They thought I was a Russian spy …
On February 26, Mila wrote on Instagram, ‘My country and the people there are the victims of the bombing. Our friends and family are hiding. My roots are in Ukraine and Russia. Their lives have become chaotic. War is war. Leaders can never bring peace. There is no end to this chaos of imperialism. It always brings tears and life to the common man. ‘ He shared a link to help Ukraine.
Before becoming a Hollywood star, Miller’s name was Melissa Vagnova Yobovich. Vagnova is his family name. Such are the names of the Eastern European Slavs. Mila was born in 1985 in Kiev, Ukraine, in the Soviet Union. His website says he is Montenegrin. His father was a Serbian physician by profession. The new life there was not very easy for them.
Mila was not disturbed by all this. ‘Our family had to move fast to survive. I knew I had to work. Life outside of school and watching the kids tease me. ‘ Mila told Purple Fashion Magazine the words. Interestingly, Mila could speak French, Serbian, and Russian, not Ukrainian. He told Vogue UAE that he did not remember Ukraine very well. Because he spent most of his time in Moscow. Mila gained immense popularity by starring in the film series ‘Resident Evil’. Most of his films are action-packed. His other films include ‘Return to the Blue Lagoon’, ‘Monster Hunter’, ‘The Fifth Element’, ‘Ultraviolet’ etc.