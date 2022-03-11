They thought I was a Russian spy …

Mila Yobovich is shocked by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. This Hollywood star was born in Soviet Ukraine. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, his family, like many others, fled to the United States. Mila struggled hard and grew up there. The ‘Resident Evil’ star has called for help in his native Ukraine, which was recently attacked by Russia on social media.

On February 26, Mila wrote on Instagram, ‘My country and the people there are the victims of the bombing. Our friends and family are hiding. My roots are in Ukraine and Russia. Their lives have become chaotic. War is war. Leaders can never bring peace. There is no end to this chaos of imperialism. It always brings tears and life to the common man. ‘ He shared a link to help Ukraine.

Before becoming a Hollywood star, Miller’s name was Melissa Vagnova Yobovich. Vagnova is his family name. Such are the names of the Eastern European Slavs. Mila was born in 1985 in Kiev, Ukraine, in the Soviet Union. His website says he is Montenegrin. His father was a Serbian physician by profession. The new life there was not very easy for them.