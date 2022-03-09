This Symbol Is Why Russian Tank Armored Vehicles Go

The International Gymnastics Federation is taking departmental action against Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak. Because, standing on the podium, he showed ‘Z’. When he showed the symbol, a Ukrainian gymnast was by his side. The symbol has become important since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The “Z” has become a symbol of support for Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine. That is, those who support the war or support President Vladimir Putin’s attack are using “Z” as a symbol. Politicians began using the symbol as part of their support for the war. It is also being painted on cars, covered vans, billboards, passenger lounges. Even the Serbs protesting for Russia in Belgrade in the United States are using the ‘Z’ symbol. Pictures of Z-painted cars or Serb protests have spread on social media.

Aglaya Snetkova, a teacher at the UCL School of Slovenian and Eastern European Studies, said it was now a topic of discussion on social media. He said that the picture of Russia’s expansion is emerging through it.

Although the letter ‘Z’ is spelled differently in Russian. Z is written in Russian in the same way as ‘Three’ is written in English. Emily Ferris, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, said: “Z is a very powerful and straightforward symbol. Even in a propaganda issue a general subject has the ability to draw very quickly.

Evidence of this has already been found. Within two weeks of the start of the war, “Z” has reached out to those who support Putin. In the Russian city of Kazan, for example, a hospital worker and 60 children stood and took a picture, which looked like Jade.