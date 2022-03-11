This teenager created the most secure password in the world

The password is a lot like a cupboard or ark key. If it can be easily faked, your valuables are at risk of being stolen. In today’s world of hacking, creating a secure password is a challenge. However, 11-year-old Meera created a password that is almost impossible to hack.

And he is making a lot of money by making passwords.

Meera of Indian descent is a sixth grader in New York. However, he has made a name for himself in creating passwords. Every day a lot of customers are coming to Mira for passwords. No, this order comes via email, not in person. And according to that, Meera made the password of her choice. He charges 2 for each password.

How to create a difficult password?

The method is decades old. Meera created this password as if she were donating two or three ludo dice. The password is created by arranging the alphabet and numbers according to the number that will appear in each donation. Studies have shown that such passwords can be easily remembered. Mira’s mother, Julia Angwin, is a former journalist. She is also a successful writer. While writing his book, Dragon Nation, he used Mira to create this password for his own research. Since then, it has become a favorite subject of Mira.

In his words, ‘My friends may not understand this, but I swear. I think it’s very important to have a secure password. Now hackers are looking for secret information. Your password can be hacked as soon as it is created. ‘After creating the password, the person who ordered it wrote it down by hand, Meera sent it to his home address. This time