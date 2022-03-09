This time Israel is trying to build good relations with Turkey

Israel and Turkey have been at loggerheads for more than a decade. The ice of that relationship has finally begun to melt. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has arrived in Ankara at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He arrived in Ankara on Wednesday. This is the first visit to Turkey by a top Israeli official since 2006. The visit of the Israeli president is expected to build good relations between the two countries.

In recent years, Ankara-Tel Aviv relations have been strained over various issues. That relationship worsened in 2016 when Jerusalem was declared the capital of Israel. Since then, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sharply critical of Israel. Last year, an Israeli couple was detained while taking pictures of the Turkish president’s official residence. Later, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Erdogan to demand their release. This was the first discussion between the two countries’ top leadership since 2013. The couple was released by Turkey. From then on, the ice between the two countries began to melt.

About two decades of improvement from last month. The Turkish president said at the time that Turkey and Israel could work together to supply Israel’s natural gas to Europe. The two countries may also discuss cooperation in the power sector in March.

Ahead of Herzog’s visit, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevl কাt Cavusoglu said Turkey would not back down from its commitment to a Palestinian state to establish closer ties with Israel.