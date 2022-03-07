This time Microsoft stopped selling products and services in Russia

Microsoft, the world’s leading technology company based in the United States, has stopped selling goods and services in Russia due to the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The company said it had made the decision in response to sanctions imposed by Russia on its government. Earlier, several other top technology companies, including Apple and Dell, made similar decisions. Brad Smith, president of the BBC’s

Microsoft, said in a statement that his organization had been working against Russia’s position since the war began. “We are providing cyber security assistance to Ukraine,” Smith said. So far, we have worked to prevent Russian cyber attacks on more than 20 government, technology and financial institutions in Ukraine.

Russia’s state-run media Russia Today (RT) and a number of technology companies have taken steps to limit the activities of Sputnik. Microsoft has removed RT’s mobile apps from the latest Windows App Store.

Earlier, Facebook, Google and YouTube blocked the revenue streams from their platforms for advertising in Russian state media. Cisco, Oracle, Netflix and Spotify have also suspended operations in Russia. On the other hand, Airbnb, an online company providing accommodation to tourists, has stopped all bookings in Russia and Belarus. At the same time, it has offered free accommodation to about 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

A number of well-known fashion brands have also banned Russia from invading Ukraine. Asos, a fashion retailer, has said it will no longer serve customers in Russia. H&M, a Swedish-based clothing retailer, temporarily suspended business in Russia on Wednesday. Russian customers of another global brand Nike are no longer able to buy products online.