This time the IMF is giving 1.40 billion to Ukraine on an emergency basis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a 1.40 billion emergency fund for Ukraine. This amount is about 12,600 crore rupees in Bangladeshi currency (holding a minimum of 90 rupees per dollar). The IMF approved the fund amid fears that the country could fight an attack by its powerful neighbor Russia and plunge into a deepening economic crisis this year.

The IMF has already predicted that Ukraine could face a major recession this year. Earlier this week, the BBC reported

that the World Bank had approved a 632 million financial package, including loans and grants, for Ukraine and planned to provide more financial assistance in the coming months. The amount approved by the World Bank and IMF for Ukraine is 213 crore 20 lakh dollars.

Kristalina Georgieva said the war was causing “terrible loss of human life and massive destruction of infrastructure and productivity.” Huge numbers of people are becoming refugees.This is leading to human suffering and war will lead Ukraine to a deeper recession this year. If the war continues, the situation could escalate further. So the country needs funding.

The World Bank, meanwhile, said it would also provide assistance to neighboring countries that are sheltering 2 million people who have fled the war in Ukraine. Most of these refugees are women, children and the elderly.

The Ukrainian government has taken various steps to recover its war-torn economy. One is that the country raised 260 million by selling war bonds last week. With this money the military will be strengthened.