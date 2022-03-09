News

This time the match between Scotland and Ukraine has been postponed

The Ukraine-Russia conflict has had a profound effect on the world of football. For the past few days, the Ukrainian armed forces have been fighting with Russian forces in various areas, including the Ukrainian capital Kiev. It is clear that the tension between the two countries is not stopping easily.

Russia’s national football team and clubs have been banned by FIFA and European football’s governing body UEFA following the attack in Ukraine. The Champions League match has also been removed from the Russian field. This time the football in Ukraine was also affected. The match between Scotland and Ukraine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar has been postponed due to the war.

According to the British media BBC, FIFA has moved from March 24 to June at the request of the Ukrainian football authorities.

The winner of this match will face either Australia or Wales. There, the winning team will take part in the World Cup to be held in Qatar in November.

The BBC says Ukraine’s domestic sport has been shut down since Russia’s February 24 attack. Russia, on the other hand, has been suspended from all international sporting events. As a result, they will not be able to play against Poland in the qualifiers. Poland was scheduled to play a qualifier against Russia on March 24 in Moscow. Poland will not play this match now.

On 24 February, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of talks on issues of mutual interest, including a ceasefire, but the two countries have not been able to reach a solution.

Meanwhile, on the 13th day of the Russian aggression, Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Ukraine. However, the Ukrainians are also building strong resistance.

