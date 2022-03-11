Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea face an uncertain future but has vowed the team will keep competing on the pitch.

Chelsea won 3-1 at Norwich hours after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

“As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games, we’ll be there and will compete hard,” boss Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We take it day by day. I didn’t see that coming yesterday and I don’t know what is coming tomorrow.”

Tuchel said the the off-field developments had proved “another level of distraction”.

The German added: “Of course the subject is there, the talks are going on, so there is a certain distraction. The level of impact it has – the news of today is big – in time we don’t know how big.