Thousands of people across France protested on Saturday in the run-up to next month’s presidential election, calling for more attention to be paid to the climate crisis.

In their message, the protesters called on politicians to make the security of the world a priority.

According to a recent survey, only 1.5 percent of the media coverage of the election campaign from February 28 to March 7 covered climate issues.

According to the organizers of the protest, 60,000 protesters from all over the country, including 32,000 in Paris, took part. However, the interior ministry said only 40,000 people had protested, with 11,000 taking part in protests in the capital.

Lady Lampin Bernard, a resident and activist in the northern city of Lille, described the climate crisis as extremely bad.