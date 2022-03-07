Three more Russian pleasure boats were seized in France and Italy

France and Italy have seized three more luxury supremacists from the country’s three richest people as part of ongoing sanctions against Russia. One of the three ships was seized from the southern French port city of Marseille. The other two from the Italian port of Imperia. News from BBC and Reuters.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, the Western allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, first imposed sanctions on various Russian government agencies and individuals. One by one, the big companies of these countries also announced the closure of business and service activities in Russia. In order to put more pressure on Russia, Western nations have begun to impose sanctions on Russia’s elite, known as Putin’s allies. As part of this, Russian millionaires in these countries are seizing various businesses, such as pleasure boats owned.

Russia’s richest man, Alexei Mordashev, owns one of the two pleasure boats seized in Italy, Reuters reports. Mordashev is one of the top businessmen in Russia’s steel sector. President Putin has described Timchenko as one of his closest allies at various times. Italian police seized the two pleasure boats from the port of Imperia.

Earlier last week, German authorities seized a 800 million pleasure boat owned by another Russian billionaire, Alisher Usmanov. The British media The Guardian reported this. However, German authorities later denied the allegations.