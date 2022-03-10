TikTok cuts Russia off from the rest of the world by blocking foreign content

Gone are the videos of Charli d’Amelio, Addison Rae, Will Smith, Maneskin, Zach King and other stars on the platform. Since Tuesday, March 8, TikTok users present on the territory of the Russian Federation no longer have access to videos posted from abroad, according to the findings of researchers from Tracking Exposed , a Franco-Italian non-profit organization funded between others by the Mozilla Foundation and specialized in the analysis of the recommendation systems of platforms such as Facebook, YouTube or even Amazon. On the homepage – the “For you” feed – only content produced in Russia now appears.

This is also what Le Monde has seen . Again on Thursday March 10, videos posted by TikTok accounts, such as those of Emmanuel Macron, Le Monde or foreign celebrities no longer appeared on devices using Russian IP addresses (the address of a machine connected to the Internet). . If the personality’s account appears, the “wall” where their videos are supposed to appear remains blank. The same goes for media like the BBC, even though the Russian site of British radio remains available and referenced online.

On the other hand, TikTok had not announced the filtering of foreign content.

Restricted access to old Russian videos

“We first noticed on Monday March 7 that the search function in TikTok was blocked. We could not do any research, even innocuous, such as that of the keyword “ music”. The next day, almost all TikTok content was no longer accessible in Russia. Conversely, the content downloaded and published from Russia in the social network remained available for consultation by Internet users abroad.

In recent days, researchers have multiplied the requests and navigations on the application. “We have an infrastructure to analyze the behavior of TikTok’s recommendation algorithm in different countries, using VPNs [tools that allow Internet users to partly hide their online identity] and a network of residential IP addresses , explains Marc Faddoul . We also have tools to automate these tests at scale, while logging pages returned from TikTok’s servers under different conditions.

Coarse filtering

More than precise political censorship, the researchers believe it is “coarse filtering that relies on geolocation” . Indeed, the page of the main opponent of the Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny, remained for example searchable. However, noted Marc Faddoul, “the search for the keyword Ukraine returns a large majority of pro-Russian content” .

Some creators, however, have been able to trick themselves into using VPNs to post later.

“We seem to be witnessing an unprecedented fracture of a global social network, which now exposes two completely distinct content bases between Russia and the rest of the world ,” remarks Marc Faddoul, who describes it as “splinternet” [fragmented Internet].

Crucial element of misinformation

In Russia, however, RT remains available without restriction. “State-controlled media outlets like RT [formerly Russia Today], Sputnik and RIA Novosti are active on TikTok and have used the platform to publish and promote Russian disinformation stories linked to Ukraine, before and after the invasion”, estimates the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a laboratory which has monitored the propaganda activity on this social network in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, for which “it is clear that TikTok is a crucial element of the Kremlin’s disinformation apparatus .