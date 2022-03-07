Today is her birthday, yet Divya Alochita is dying

Today 25th February is the birthday of late Bollywood star Divya Bharati. On this day in 1974, he saw the light of day in Bombay, India.

In the era of VCR. VCP, There was a video cassette shop in the mahalla of Dhaka. Teenagers used to rent Bruce Lee photo cassettes from there. Suddenly one day there is a poster – “We are mourning the death of Divya Bharati”.

Divya is such an actress, the generation of 80’s and 90’s did not know her or saw her movies in their lifetime. Many of them have grown up and seen his pictures. You know him.

Divya Bharati was a popular Bollywood star of the 90’s. He was in our world for only 19 years. From Bombay to our childhood neighborhoods were frustrated for him. His untimely departure raises many questions surrounding Bollywood. Which has not been resolved even today.

Divya Bharati spread her talent at a very young age. He was not a member of any Daputa family who ruled in Balipara. Her father Om Prakash is an employee of Bharati Life Insurance Office. Mother Mita Bharati is a housewife. He grew up in Bombay with his younger brother Kunal and half-sister Poonam.

Divya can speak fluently in Hindi, Marathi and English. Manekji used to study at Copper High School. After getting the opportunity to act, he did not study after ninth class.

Divya starrer “Babbili Raja”, released in 1990, is one of the most successful Telugu films ever. After the huge success in the first film, this quality girl did not have to go back. Her journey in Hindi film after her first year in Telugu. The time was 1991.

In 1992, Divya Bharati had an exclusive influence on Hindi films. Twelve of his films were released that year. But what a surprise that his mysterious death the following year!

Many things started with this unusual death. In 1997, after an investigation by the Mumbai police, the file was closed, citing “accidental cause” of the death.

The unusual death march of promising people to surpass the existing ones in Bollywood has not stopped. The last example of which is Sushant Singh Rajput. There is no edge in the investigation of all this. Still none reveals the truth. Human life is very insignificant in this glamor state with huge investment of capital.

Divya’s death remains a mystery to this day. Was he really awkward? Or the real reason for his death was a powerful push from behind on the porch? This question will come up again and again in the minds of the fans.