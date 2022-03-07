Today, the Soviet-era giant amphibian Russia is obsolete

Surprised to see a huge aircraft of Airbus or Boeing company? A giant amphibian made in the former Soviet Union, but truly wonderful. In reality, however, it was not possible to make much use of it.

This gigantic mechanical vehicle made of a mixture of ships and aircraft is quite dangerous. It adorns the shores of the Russian republic of Dagestan on the shores of the Caspian Sea. Named the Acranoplan, the vehicle literally means “Umbrella Glider”. It is designed to wage war against the Western world.

Aligazi Abdul Ghalimov tested the flying vessel. He was also active as an engineer on the Caspian Sea monster.

The first flying vessel was drafted in the 1960’s. The plan was to protect Russia’s coast and prepare it to deal with enemy ships.

With the help of the so-called “ground effect”, this monstrous vehicle could have avoided radar surveillance as much as possible. The vehicle, which weighed 360 tons, could fly just a few meters above the water due to pressure on its wings.

Such a monstrous vehicle, however, never took part in the actual operation. Fourteen years after its creation, the Soviet Union collapsed. As a result, the test flight was stopped.

Aligazi said, “It is not easy to describe in language. How proud our country was to create something like this by competing with all the countries of the world! Because it wasn’t really a monster.

Aligazi Abdulgaliemov devoted 14 years of his life to this project. He flew it for a little over 500 hours. It was not easy for a professional pilot to handle such a vehicle at that time. Something would have gone wrong, because as a prototype it was actually built for experimental flight only.

Abdul Galimov said, “There were multiple stages of firefighting in the event of an accident. But to be honest, he never needed anything. “

The Caspian Sea monster is currently in the town of Derbent, a couple of hours’ drive from Abdul Galimov’s residence.

Today, the retired flight engineer is very proud to be part of the Soviet research team as the only man in Dagestan. There are few pictures of his career in the military. Because it was a secret project of the Soviet army.

Reminiscing, Aligazi said, “I was not the only member of that party. The rest of the members were all communists.

Today, party membership is of no importance. Abdul Ghalimov’s original homeland, the Soviet Union, has disappeared.

But the fact that it still survives here is good. I hope today’s young generation will understand what a wonderful technology was in a wonderful country at that time. Only then will pride grow in this country and its people. ”

Thus the new mission of the Caspian Sea monster is starting in today’s Russia. It survives as a silent witness to the strength and vastness of the former Soviet Union.