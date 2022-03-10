News
Turkey set the table! Historical summit in the world press
Although days have passed since Russia’s attempt to invade Ukraine, negotiations between delegations have been held 3 times; However, there was no progress towards the end of the war. The highest level of contact between the two countries took place in Turkey. This historic meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba, who sat at the table in Antalya under the mediation of Turkey, left its mark on the foreign press.