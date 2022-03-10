News

Turkish Airlines has limited the sale of tickets to third countries for Russians

The Turkish airline Turkish Airlines has changed the rules for purchasing tickets for Russians. This is stated in a message on the official website of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

It is noted that the reason was the blocking of Russian Visa and Mastercard cards, which led to problems in making payments. Because of this, Russian vacationers can buy tickets for any route, but they must necessarily begin or end in Russia.

