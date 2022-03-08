Two killed in floods in Sydney, thousands homeless

Thousands of Sydney residents have been forced to flee their homes due to flooding in eastern Australia. Earlier, two bodies were found in a canal in Sydney on Tuesday. Local police said they would investigate the cause of death.

However, police said that the water rose from the feet to the neck in a few minutes in the canal. This information has been given in a report of the British media BBC.

Earlier, New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland were hit by heavy rains and flooding. It has killed 20 people.

NSW Premier Dominic Perotte said 40,000 residents of the state have already been ordered to evacuate and another 20,000 are awaiting instructions.

He added that a dam in the town of Manly had begun to collapse. As a result, the lives of the people in the south-west are under threat.

The state emergency services said more than 2,500 people had requested help in the past 24 hours. The Australian Defense Forces have been deployed to help the people.