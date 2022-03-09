Two level two Sabrina

The web series ‘Sabrina’ is about the story of two women from two different levels of society named Sabrina. And it will highlight the position of all women in our society by telling the story of these two Sabrina. Today, on International Women’s Day, the teaser of this woman-centered story has been released.

For the first time, popular actresses Mehzabin Chowdhury and Nazia Haque Orsha have worked with India’s OTT platform Heechee. Intekhab Dinar, Hasan Masood, Runa Khan, Yash Rohan, Dr. Ejaz, Faruk Ahmed, Monir Khan Shimul, Nader Chowdhury and Syed Zaman Shaon.

Producer Ashfaq Nipun said, “It is important for me to tell stories that are consistent with the social context and influence the minds of the viewers. Sabrina is something special to me for many reasons. First, telling a woman-centered story, which is not very common in the world of web series; Second, to find two strong actors in the central character. I believe that the way the audience has welcomed my work in Heichi before, this time will be no exception. I’m looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to Sabrina. ‘