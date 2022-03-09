World

Two weeks of war, massacres of civilians and new negotiations

The images coming from Mariupol, the southern city of Ukraine besieged and repeatedly hit by Russian bombings, are frightening. Even the children’s hospital was heavily damaged. Under the rubble, children and women. The casualty figures are to be taken with caution. Even the besieged must use the weapon of propaganda to support their cause. And the thousands of civilians killed, as reported by local administrators, could be rounded up. But no one can deny the human and material devastation that the war is causing exactly two weeks after the February 24 invasion.

