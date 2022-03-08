World

UK ambassador leaves Ukraine

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 19 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Melinda Simmons, Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine, has left the country due to Russian aggression. He left Ukraine citing serious security risks. The BBC quoted British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as saying in a report on Monday.

Earlier, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of this operation, Russian troops began to attack Ukraine by land, air and sea.

Melinda Simmons left the British Embassy in Kiev before Russian troops invaded Ukraine. The British ambassador left the capital, Kiev, with his embassy colleagues and moved to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

He moved to Lviv, near the Polish border, in the face of Russian aggression, thinking it was relatively less risky. This time, the British ambassador also left Laviv due to lack of security.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says all offices at the British Embassy in Ukraine are currently closed.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 19 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

44 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button