UK ambassador leaves Ukraine

Melinda Simmons, Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine, has left the country due to Russian aggression. He left Ukraine citing serious security risks. The BBC quoted British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as saying in a report on Monday.

Earlier, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of this operation, Russian troops began to attack Ukraine by land, air and sea.

Melinda Simmons left the British Embassy in Kiev before Russian troops invaded Ukraine. The British ambassador left the capital, Kiev, with his embassy colleagues and moved to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

He moved to Lviv, near the Polish border, in the face of Russian aggression, thinking it was relatively less risky. This time, the British ambassador also left Laviv due to lack of security.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says all offices at the British Embassy in Ukraine are currently closed.