Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing hospital in Mariupol

As Europe announces a new round of sanctions vis-à-vis Moscow and Minsk, as Russia is threatened with default, a new truce has been announced by Putin’s men. Thousands of civilians were able to flee the city of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine. On the other hand, in Mariupol, a large strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov (southeast), some 300,000 civilians are still waiting. This March 9 noon, Chernobyl was cut off from the network, as a precaution.