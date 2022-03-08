Ukraine and Arab Refugees: Why the Duality of European Countries?

Ahmed al-Hariri, a citizen of war-torn Syria, fled the country 10 years ago today. Hariri, who took refuge in Lebanon, has been trying to make a new life in a European country for 10 years.

The war has displaced 12 million people in the Arab world. The role of Europe in detaining refugees from Syria and other regions in 2015 is quite different from that of Ukraine. From Hariri onwards, cartoonists and activists have started criticizing this.ee to European countries. In addition to granting temporary accommodation to these Ukrainian refugees, the EU is also preparing for employment and social welfare. The way these countries have opened their doors to Ukrainian refugees has not been seen in the case of Syrians or anyone else.

Poland, meanwhile, faced widespread international criticism last year for sending back waves of Middle Eastern and African refugees arriving through Belarus. But in the case of Ukrainians, that is the different tune of Poland. The country says it is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees.