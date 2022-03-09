Ukraine and Russia: two closely related histories, to understand the war

While Kiev, denouncing an attempt at “manipulation” on the part of the Russian government, has just refused the humanitarian corridors to Russia and Belarus, offered by Moscow this Monday, March 7, 2021, to allow the evacuation of civilians from several cities of Ukraine, the military offensive launched by Vladimir Putin against Ukraine on February 24 has transformed this country at the gates of the European Union into a murderous field of war. Latest to date: 364 dead, including more than 20 children and hundreds injured and nearly 200,000 people still trapped Monday in the city of Mariupol , besieged by Russian forces.