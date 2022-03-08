Ukraine and the United States have differing figures on the number of Russian military casualties

Ukraine and the United States have been reporting on Russian military casualties since the start of the military operation. Ukraine claims to have killed 12,000 Russian troops so far in the war. However, US intelligence estimates that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian troops have been killed in the fighting.

Lt. Gen. Scott Barrier, chief of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, said there was “uncertainty” about the exact number of Russian troops killed in Ukraine, according to CNN.

Scott Barrier presented the information to the House Intelligence Committee of the lower house of the US Congress on Tuesday. He said the information was gathered from intelligence and various sources.

However, there is no correspondence between the US intelligence and the Ukrainian intelligence. The country claims that the war has so far killed 12,000 Russian troops and destroyed 47 Russian warplanes, 303 tanks, 70 helicopters and more than a thousand armored vehicles. However, Russia’s statement on the matter was not known.

Moscow acknowledged that 498 troops had been killed in the past week. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, the United Nations has confirmed that 484 civilians were killed in Ukraine. Although according to the Ukrainian commentary, this number is more than two thousand.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has demanded that Kharkiv assassinate Russian army commander Major General Vitali Gerasimov. Gerasimov was the deputy commander of Russia’s 41st Army, according to a statement from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

He was preceded in death by another senior commander in late February. However, the United States has not been able to confirm the death of General Vitali.