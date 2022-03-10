Following Russia’s expulsion from the US dollar-based world financial system, companies there have adopted Chinese currency and payment systems as an alternative.

Russian companies and banks are increasingly adopting the Yuan, the currency of China. (Yuwan is also known as Renminbai). Experts say that after Russia’s expulsion from the US dollar-based world financial system, companies there have adopted Chinese currency and payment systems as an alternative.

American author and financial expert James Falk has said – ‘The sanctions on Russia will gradually create a situation for the youth to take an international form. But this does not mean that Yuvan will suddenly become a serious rival of the dollar. Before this can happen many other conditions must also be created. Falk has authored the book ‘Financial Cold War: A View of Sino-US Relations from Financial Markets’.

According to the indications so far, Russian companies are contacting Chinese banks to explore the possibility of opening accounts there. Two major developments have taken place in this direction. Russian logistics company Fesco Transportation Group said in a mail to its customers last week that it would now accept payments through Yuvan. Subsequently, when Mastercard and Visa ceased operations in Russia, Russian banks began to adopt the UnionPay system.

According to analysts, these developments are encouraging for China. Chinese leaders have long complained about the dollar’s international dominance. They argue that due to this supremacy, the US forces other countries to adopt policies according to their interests by resorting to sanctions. As a solution to this complaint, China is seriously trying to make the Yuan an international currency.

Then there is also a problem that the Chinese government does not want to end its control over Yuan. Its policy of strict capital controls has made it difficult to move its assets out of China. For these reasons, international businesses have been reluctant to embrace youth.

Meanwhile, there is also an opinion that Chinese banks are not in a mood to hit the US. They are apprehensive about the possibility of US sanctions on themselves. But after the Ukrainian war, new conditions have also arisen. Falk has said in an interview given to the American website Axios.com – Sanctions will have a definite effect that Russia will start keeping more youth with them. It is more likely that this game will continue for decades.’