Ukraine: “Every Frenchman we evacuate is a victory”

Stephane Romatet heads the Crisis and Support Center at the Quai d’Orsay. Its mission: to assist French people stranded in Ukraine and Russia. Meet.

Eyes fixed on his computer screen, a young executive from the Quai d’Orsay in a suit and tie shouts an order on the phone: “Tell them to turn around, they must no longer go to the hotel, the area no longer safe!” Thousands of kilometers away, a group of French people follow his instructions to leave the combat zones in Ukraine. Around him, about twenty people are busy, each to his task. We hear French, Ukrainian or Russian spoken. The Crisis and Support Center cell (CDCS) has been operational at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since Thursday, February 24, at 5 a.m. One hour after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine .