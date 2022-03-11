‘Ukraine has not surrendered, will not’

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia met on Thursday for the first time since the end of the war. However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said no significant progress had been made in the meeting. He says his country has not and will not surrender.

“No decision has been made on the ceasefire,” Kuleba said after a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister. We have talked about a ceasefire, a 24-hour ceasefire, but there is no achievement. “Russia has more people to decide,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov could not be reached for comment on a humanitarian corridor in the besieged city of Mariupol, Kuleba said.

“Unfortunately, Minister Lavrov is not in a position to make that commitment,” he said. He said he would talk to the concerned authorities in this regard.

“I would like to reiterate that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not and will not surrender,” Kuleba said.