Ukraine hopes to become EU member soon

Ukraine did not budge when it asked for its speedy membership of the European Union.

According to a report by Reuters, Kiev was hoping to get military support from the Allies to repel Russia’s attack by becoming a quick EU member. But there was no response.

A European Union conference in France has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine. But Kiev’s request to quickly join the alliance has been rejected.

President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly called for Ukraine to join the EU, and some members of the alliance’s Eastern Europe are sympathetic to his call.

Strongly opposed to EU expansion, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said there was no “quickest process” for EU membership. However, the EU continues to strengthen relations with Kiev.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Can we start a membership process for a war-torn country? I don’t think so. So do we want to close the door? I would say, never. That too will not be fair. Can we forget the places of balance in this region? Let’s be careful. ”

Membership in the European Union usually takes years, and strict conditions must be met, including economic stability, freedom from corruption, and respect for liberal human rights principles.

Following the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, it imposed humanitarian sanctions on Moscow and began providing humanitarian aid and weapons to the EU and Ukraine.

But divisions within the alliance over Kiev’s application for EU membership and Russia’s reliance on fossil fuels have come to the fore.

Russia’s oil and gas

Since Russia’s ceasefire, more than two million people have fled Ukraine to take refuge in neighboring countries, thousands of civilians have been killed, and Russian troops have laid siege to several cities in the country.

“This is a war crime,” said Barrett Metsola, president of the European Parliament.

According to Reuters, some EU leaders have called for tougher sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas. Even if it hurts European countries, they still call for such action.

The prime minister of Latvia, Christiania Carins, an EU member state bordering Russia, has said that stopping Russia from buying oil and gas was the most effective way to bring President Putin to the negotiating table. And the EU should act faster.

German Chancellor Ulaf Schulz has not commented on Russia’s ban on oil imports. Britain has already rejected the offer. One-third of Germany’s total gas and oil demand comes from Russia.

However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU should stop using Russia’s fossil fuels by 2026. He also said that he would give a vision in the middle of May.