Ukraine is a victim of constant cyber attacks

Ukraine’s fears finally came true. In addition to military strikes, the country has also been the target of cyber attacks since Wednesday. And this attack is in the language of the Ukrainian government – ‘in a completely different dimension’.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the websites of several banks and government departments in Ukraine had become inaccessible. 

Internet network Netblocks tweeted: “Cyber ​​attacks in Ukraine appear to be consistent with recent Distributed Denial of Service or DDOS attacks. ‘DDOS attacks cause a website to send a large number of requests. Unable to take this pressure at once, the website crashes and goes offline.  

However, a researcher told the BBC News: “Ukraine’s military and banking websites have been quickly restored since the cyber-attack. This is probably due to increased readiness and resilience. A
Cyber ​​Rapid Response Team (CRRT) has recently been formed across Europe after Ukraine sought help to survive a cyber attack.

