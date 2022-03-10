Ukraine is preparing to send sensitive information to other countries

The Ukrainian government has begun to feel the need to prepare to send sensitive information and servers abroad if the invading Russian forces penetrate further. A senior cybersecurity official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Victor Zhora, deputy head of Ukraine’s state special communications and information security services, said his office was preparing for any emergency. But it all depends on how sensitive government documents are at risk due to the Russian aggression.

“We are preparing the ground,” said Victor Jhora. The plan is to secure the IT infrastructure inside Ukraine. He said that these could be ‘Plan B or C’ to be shifted to another country. Zhora said the removal would only be possible if Ukrainian lawmakers approved regulatory changes.

Since the start of the February 24 aggression, Ukrainian authorities have already begun moving various IT equipment and backups to more secure areas to keep them out of the reach of Russian forces.

Last month, Victor Zhora said there were plans to move sensitive information out of the capital, Kiev, at risk. But a possible plan to send them to another country would be a step further.

Ukraine has already received information from a number of countries. However, Victor Jhora did not reveal the identity of those countries. However, he said that in this case, any European place will be given priority.