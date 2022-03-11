World

Ukraine leaves 2.5 million refugees in war

The third week of the Ukraine-Russia war is underway. Meanwhile, the number of refugees from Ukraine to various European countries has exceeded 2.5 million.

Filippo Grandi, head of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said the number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine had risen to 2.5 million. He also noted that more than two million people have been displaced inside Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on the morning of February 24, local time. One installation after another is being attacked and destroyed there. Many people are being killed.

Earlier, the United Nations said at least two million people had fled the country to seek refuge in neighboring countries.

