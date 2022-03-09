World

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO: Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the US-led Western military alliance is no longer pushing for NATO membership. The news agency AFP reported this information.

Zelensky gave an interview to ABC News through an interpreter. His interview was broadcast last Monday night. In this interview, he talked about NATO membership.

Asked about Ukraine’s NATO membership, Zelensky said he had long since calmed down, realizing that NATO was not ready to accept Ukraine. So he is no longer pushing for NATO membership.

Ukraine’s president has said NATO fears “controversial issues.” He added that NATO was also concerned about the conflict with Russia.

Russia has said it does not want neighboring Ukraine to join NATO. Russia sees NATO expansion in Eastern Europe as a threat.

One of the reasons Russia cites attacks on neighboring Ukraine is Kiev’s attempt to gain NATO membership.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Three days before the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two pro-Russian separatist-held territories in the eastern Ukrainian region of Danbas as independent states. The two areas are Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russia’s conditions for ending the war include recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. Putin wants the two territories to be recognized as independent states of Ukraine.

Asked about Russia’s demands, Zelensky said he was open to a “compromise” on Donetsk and Luhansk. He is open for dialogue.

“I’m talking about security guarantees,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president said the two territories had not been recognized by anyone but Russia. However, they can discuss this. You can find a way to compromise on what these two regions will look like.

