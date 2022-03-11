Ukraine-Russia talks make positive progress: Putin

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers have made positive progress. This information was given in an online report of BBC on Friday (March 11).

“Our negotiators have informed me that there have been some positive changes,” Putin said during a meeting in Moscow with Alexander Lukashenko, leader of Russia’s ally Belarus.

The two sides have held three rounds of meetings on the border so far. The two countries’ foreign ministers met in Turkey on Thursday.

So far, however, no definite results have been found in this discussion.

Putin also said that the imposition of international sanctions on Russia could be “positive” for the country.

“At such times there is an opportunity to strengthen the economy and to becomeself-sufficient in technology,” Putin said.