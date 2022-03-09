World

Ukraine wants to hold Russia back for another 8-10 days

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 3 hours ago
1 1 minute read

Russia will not be allowed to claim any more victories in Ukraine for the next seven to 10 days, a senior Russian official has said. Vadim Denishenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, claimed that Russia was desperate for victory, at least in any case. He warned that the port city of Mariupol or the capital Kiev could be the most preferred targets.

In a Facebook post, Vadim Denishenko wrote, “They need at least some victory before they are forced into the final negotiations. That’s why our job is to survive the next 8-10 days. ‘

Russia says humanitarian corridors will be provided to civilians from five cities, including the capital Kiev, on Wednesday. Of these, only the Sami city corridor is active. The city’s humanitarian corridor has been in operation since Tuesday.

About 5,000 people fled the Sami city on Tuesday after an agreement was reached between Moscow and Kiev. Dmitry Zhivitsky, Samir’s regional governor, said about a thousand vehicles carrying civilians drove into Poltava. He said the corridor would remain active on Wednesday as well.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 3 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

45 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button