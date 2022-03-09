Ukraine wants to hold Russia back for another 8-10 days

Russia will not be allowed to claim any more victories in Ukraine for the next seven to 10 days, a senior Russian official has said. Vadim Denishenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, claimed that Russia was desperate for victory, at least in any case. He warned that the port city of Mariupol or the capital Kiev could be the most preferred targets.

In a Facebook post, Vadim Denishenko wrote, “They need at least some victory before they are forced into the final negotiations. That’s why our job is to survive the next 8-10 days. ‘

Russia says humanitarian corridors will be provided to civilians from five cities, including the capital Kiev, on Wednesday. Of these, only the Sami city corridor is active. The city’s humanitarian corridor has been in operation since Tuesday.

About 5,000 people fled the Sami city on Tuesday after an agreement was reached between Moscow and Kiev. Dmitry Zhivitsky, Samir’s regional governor, said about a thousand vehicles carrying civilians drove into Poltava. He said the corridor would remain active on Wednesday as well.