Ukraine wants to resist Russian troops

Satellite images of Russian military movements are being leaked to the media, and the Ukrainian government is using them to determine its war strategy. However, satellite imagery supplied by commercial companies such as Maxer and Blacksky is not working to deter Russian forces. The first reason is that the pictures are not real time. If you want, you can’t find satellite images of specific places in the world right now.

The second reason is that the sky in Ukraine is usually cloudy at this time of year. And conventional satellites of commercial establishments can send visual images as well as infrared images. This means that if the sky is covered with clouds or the picture taken in the dark of night will not be useful. That’s what Ukrainian entrepreneur Max Poliakov says over and over again. In his words, satellite imagery is urgently needed and free of charge to prevent Russian aggression. He will then analyze the image through his organization EOS Data Analytics and submit it to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.