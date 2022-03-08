World

Ukraine war: Chinese President calls for peace talks

Describing the situation in Ukraine as “worrying”, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “maximum restraint” and called on Russia and Ukraine to hold peace talks.

Xi Jinping made the call during a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Schultz. This information was reported by BBC Online quoting China Central Television (CCTV).

Jinping said the situation in Ukraine should not be left out of control and that the three countries should jointly support the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

At present, China and Russia have close diplomatic relations. Beijing did not directly condemn or support Russia’s attack on Ukraine. However, China has not voted in favor of the UN Security Council’s condemnation of the attack on Ukraine.

Note that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.

