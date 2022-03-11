News

Ukraine war: No progress on ceasefire after Kyiv-Moscow talks

A first round of talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine has failed to yield progress on a ceasefire, Ukraine says.

Speaking after the meeting in Turkey, Dmytro Kuleba said that the demands his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov had made amounted to a surrender.

Mr Lavrov meanwhile said his country’s military operation was going to plan.

The talks come after Russia bombed a children’s hospital, which Ukraine said was a war crime.

Officials say three people including a child died in the attack in the south-eastern city of Mariupol.

But Russia had not committed to establishing a humanitarian corridor there and had also not responded to proposals for a 24-hour humanitarian ceasefire across Ukraine, he said.

“I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender,” he said, adding that he was willing to continue meeting.

