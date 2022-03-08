Ukraine’s 2,561 military installations have been destroyed

Russian forces have destroyed 2,561 military installations in Ukraine since the start of the offensive. Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov made the announcement on Tuesday. News from Sputnik.

The Russian military official told reporters that in addition to the military installations, Russian troops had destroyed 697 Ukrainian tanks and armored vehicles, 95 rocket launchers, 337 artillery and mortars, 62 special military vehicles and 64 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia’s warplanes destroyed 32 Ukrainian military targets on Tuesday alone, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and the United States have been reporting on Russian military casualties since the start of the military operation. Ukraine claims to have killed 12,000 Russian troops so far, according to US news agency CNN. In addition, 48 Russian warplanes, 303 tanks, 70 helicopters and more than a thousand armored vehicles were destroyed.

However, US intelligence estimates that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian troops have been killed. Last week, however, Moscow acknowledged that 498 of its troops had been killed.

However, the United Nations has confirmed that 484 civilians were killed in Ukraine. Although according to the Ukrainian commentary, this number is more than two thousand.