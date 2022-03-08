World

Ukraine’s foreign minister calls for boycott of Russia

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has called on international trading companies to boycott Russia. He made this call in an open letter.

In the letter, which was posted on Twitter, Kuleba said that Ukraine was urging the world’s morally and socially responsible businessmen to suspend or suspend trade with Russia. Khabar Al-Jazeera.

Western nations have been imposing sanctions on Russia since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine. In addition, various international business organizations have announced the severance of ties with Russia and the closure of their activities in Russia. Shell, the world’s largest fuel oil business, announced on Tuesday that it was closing trade with Russia.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

45 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button