Ukraine’s foreign minister calls for boycott of Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has called on international trading companies to boycott Russia. He made this call in an open letter.

In the letter, which was posted on Twitter, Kuleba said that Ukraine was urging the world’s morally and socially responsible businessmen to suspend or suspend trade with Russia. Khabar Al-Jazeera.

Western nations have been imposing sanctions on Russia since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine. In addition, various international business organizations have announced the severance of ties with Russia and the closure of their activities in Russia. Shell, the world’s largest fuel oil business, announced on Tuesday that it was closing trade with Russia.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.