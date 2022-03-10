Ukraine’s new ‘weapon’ hedgehog against Russia!

Hearing the name ‘Hedgehog’, a picture of a small animal that looks like a hedgehog comes to mind. Not hedgehogs, however, are talking about Ukraine’s new ‘weapon’ hedgehog to stop Russian tanks.

A hedgehog is a type of guardrail made of large iron beams cut across them. The guardrail helped to almost certainly block the movement of Russian tanks in key Ukrainian cities, the AFP news agency reported.

Although these “weapons” were used by Ukrainian troops and civilians against Russia, the hedgehog originated in the former Czechoslovakia.

This is called ‘Anti-Tank Obstacle Defense’. The walls of this hedgehog were effective enough to stop the movement of light and medium sized tanks during World War II. Any car or tank trying to pass over this iron wall will get stuck. Will even be damaged. One hedgehog weighs 100 kg.

A group of people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv started building the hedgehog after watching YouTube on the same day that Russia launched a military strike on Ukraine, AFP reports. They started making hedgehogs one by one with the iron-locker collected from the neighborhood.

Not only that, they spread this technique of making hedgehogs through social media. He said that this ‘weapon’ is very effective in stopping the tank. They also advised everyone to build this hedgehog as soon as possible to stop the Russian senate tank.