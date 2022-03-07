Ukraine’s rejection of Russia’s proposed humanitarian corridor

Ukraine has called Russia’s proposed humanitarian corridor, which connects Belarus and Russia, “completely immoral.” The country’s deputy prime minister has announced his rejection of the humanitarian corridor proposal.

Ukraine says Russia’s declared humanitarian corridor does not allow its people to move freely.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Verescuk rejected the offer in a statement, saying “this is not acceptable at all.” Instead, they want a ceasefire in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, bordering Poland, from Monday to allow Ukrainians to leave.

Earlier in the day, Russia sent a proposal to Ukraine following talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine’s military fears that Russia will attack Kiev with the ultimate force once the ceasefire is over.

A ceasefire was also declared in the two cities on Saturday. However, Ukraine claims that Russian shelling has hampered the evacuation of people from the two cities.

Russia’s proposed six humanitarian corridors-

-Kiev to Gomel, southeast Belarus

-Mariupol to Zaporizhiya, southwestern Ukraine

-Rastov-on-Don from Mariupol, South Russia

-Kharkiv to Belgorod, South Russia

-Sumi to Belgorod

-Sumi to Poltava, Central Ukraine