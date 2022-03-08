Ukraine’s youngest member of parliament went to war to defend the country

Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24, has already claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 civilians. At the same time 9 lakh people have left the country. President Volodymyr Zelensky has joined forces to defend the country. Ukraine’s youngest Member of Parliament Vyatolav Yurash has been added to the list.

The 26-year-old popular politician has taken up arms in the interest of the country.

Born on February 16, 1996, the young politician won the 2019 election as a member of the “Servant of the People’s Party” and became the youngest member of parliament.

Regarding coming to the battlefield instead of the political arena, Vyatolav said that although he is not a member of the army, this war is now for everyone. So out of responsibility towards the country, he also joined this fight.

The leader, who played a key role in the 2013 Maiden Revolution in Ukraine, is now in charge of the security of the area around St. Michael’s Cathedral in the capital, Kiev, and its residents.

Vyatolav said that as long as he is alive, he will try to defend the country and the independence of the country at any cost.