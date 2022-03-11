Ukrainian actor killed in Russian bombing

The Russia-Ukraine war seems to be getting worse by the day. Talented Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Pasha Lee has been killed in a Russian bombing this time. He was 33 years old. The incident took place in the town of Irpin, 12 kilometers northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to the BBC.

Pasha Lee is a resident of the Irpin region of Ukraine. He joined Ukraine’s regional defense forces in the war against Russia.

He shared a photo of himself with a colleague on Instagram on March 4 and wrote, “We have a smile on our faces even after the continuous bombardment by the Russians. Because, I will fix everything and Ukraine will be fine. We are working. That was the last post of his life on social media.

Pala Lee was born in Crimea in 1986. He recently started airing a program on the Ukrainian channel Dom TV. It is aimed at visitors to eastern Ukraine, which was occupied by Russian-backed separatists in 2014. Pasha Lee, once known as Pavlo Lee, also starred in the talent show TV shows ‘Star Factory’ and ‘X-Factor’.

Pasha Lee has been seen in several films including ‘The Pit’ (2006), ‘Selfie Party’ (2016), ‘Meeting of Classmates’. The actor has starred in the Ukrainian versions of Hollywood’s ‘The Lion King’ and ‘The Hobbit’.